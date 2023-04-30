Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns in Pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drown in the family’s pool Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a call about the little girl falling in the pool Sunday morning.
Arrayah was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Arrayah was one of Shaquil Barrett’s 4 children with wife, Jordanna.
“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Bucs said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 30, 2023
The Tampa Bay Times reported:
Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the swimming pool at the family’s south Tampa home Sunday morning.
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to Barrett’s home in the Beach Park area of Tampa just before 9:30 a.m. in reference to a child who had fallen into a pool. The child was transported to an area hospital. Despite lifesaving measures taken, the child was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing. It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident, according to a statement released by TPD on Sunday.
Barrett and wife Jordanna, who were high school sweethearts, have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon, Aaliyah. Arrayah was born two months after Barrett and the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. He had just signed a four-year, $72 million contract with $34 million guaranteed.