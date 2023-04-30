Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Drowns in Pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drown in the family’s pool Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call about the little girl falling in the pool Sunday morning.

Arrayah was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Arrayah was one of Shaquil Barrett’s 4 children with wife, Jordanna.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the Bucs said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported: