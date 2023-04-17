Breaking: Tarrant County, TX Elections Administrator and Former Smartmatic Executive Heider Garcia Resigns

Tarrant County, TX Elections Administrator Heider Garcia submitted his resignation Sunday to Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, effective June 23, 2023 in order to ensure the county is ready for their May 6th Joint Elections.

In a letter addressed to the Honorable Tim O’Hare and Honorable GK Maenius, Garcia wrote “Judge O’Hare, my formula to ‘administer a transparent election’ stands on respect and zero politics; compromising on these values is not an option for me. You made it clear in our last meeting that your formula is different, thus, my decision to leave. I wish you the best; Tarrant County deserves that you find success.”

The former Smartmatic executive who was scrutinized by the Filipino Congressmen Teodoro Locsin Jr during a hearing in 2010 was hired in 2018 by Tarrant County and presided over the 2020 General Election in Tarrant County. The county voted for a democrat President for the first time in 56 years.

The Gateway Pundit broke a story in September 2022 after police body cam footage revealed an alleged ballot harvesting operation by Judge O’Hare’s opponent in the 2022 election, Deborah Peoples.

Tarrant County had major issues processing mail-in ballots in the 2020 election when over 20,000 of the estimated 60,000 ballots had problems being read by the tabulators. Mail-in ballots used in Tarrant County were printed by Runbeck Printing in Arizona, the same company that printed the ballots in Maricopa County’s 2020 and more recent 2022 election, that was riddled with printing issues.