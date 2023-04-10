BREAKING: Police Confirm SECOND Louisville Shooting Outside Jefferson Community & Techincal College… Only Blocks From Mass Shooting Inside Louisville Bank

Earlier this morning, we reported on a tragic shooting inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, KY.

100 Percent Fed Up – Four individuals have been killed, and eight more have been taken to the hospital. One of the injured who was taken to the hospital is a Louisville Metro Police Officer, and he is in critical condition. The shooter was killed by police.

Please pray for all of the victims.

BREAKING: Authorities provide update: The gunman dead, four more people dead, six other people injured, at least two cops shot, after a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning. In all, five people dead, including the gunman, 8 people being… pic.twitter.com/cn3WuCYZPK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 10, 2023

Louisville Metro Police have now confirmed ANOTHER shooting has taken place in Louisville, only blocks from the mass shooting inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, reportedly outside of Jefferson Community & Technical College just blocks from the mass shooting scene.

According to the latest update by ABC News Live, the shooting took place on the first floor of the bank in the conference, calling it a “classic case of workplace violence.”

.@ABC Senior Investigative Reporter @aaronkatersky has more on the shooting at a bank in Louisville, KY, which he says appears to be: "A classic case of workplace violence. The shooter had a known connection to the bank, possibly a former employee." pic.twitter.com/3c93pPlUuz — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) April 10, 2023

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports:

“There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th and Chestnut streets,” they tweeted, adding, “The suspects have fled.”

Only moments ago, Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that there was a shooting outside near the Greyhound Bus station on W. Ali at the Jefferson Community and Technical College. Prior to arriving on the scene, the suspect had already fled.

We are confirming the shooting at 8th and Chestnut was outside JCTC. The suspects fled. Again, no active shooter at JCTC — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

The LMPD is reporting that Major Russ Miller will be addressing the media at the Greyhound Bus station where the alleged shooting took place.