BREAKING: Police Confirm SECOND Louisville Shooting Outside Jefferson Community & Techincal College… Only Blocks From Mass Shooting Inside Louisville Bank

Earlier this morning, we reported on a tragic shooting inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, KY.

100 Percent Fed Up – Four individuals have been killed, and eight more have been taken to the hospital. One of the injured who was taken to the hospital is a Louisville Metro Police Officer, and he is in critical condition. The shooter was killed by police.

Please pray for all of the victims.

Louisville Metro Police have now confirmed ANOTHER shooting has taken place in Louisville, only blocks from the mass shooting inside the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, reportedly outside of Jefferson Community & Technical College just blocks from the mass shooting scene.

According to the latest update by ABC News Live, the shooting took place on the first floor of the bank in the conference, calling it a “classic case of workplace violence.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports:

“There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th and Chestnut streets,” they tweeted, adding, “The suspects have fled.”

Only moments ago, Louisville Metro Police Department tweeted that there was a shooting outside near the Greyhound Bus station on W. Ali at the Jefferson Community and Technical College. Prior to arriving on the scene,  the suspect had already fled.

The LMPD is reporting that Major Russ Miller will be addressing the media at the Greyhound Bus station where the alleged shooting took place.

 

