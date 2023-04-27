BREAKING: Infamous Talk Show Host and Liberal Democrat Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Former talk show host Jerry Springer, the man arguably the most responsible for bringing tabloid trash to television, died today at age 79.

Springer reportedly passed away after a battle with cancer according to TMZ.

He hosted the eponymous talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” for 27 Years. The show became known for wild brawls before studio audience and people airing their dirty laundry on television.

Before going into television, Springer served as Cincinnati Mayor as a liberal Democrat.

