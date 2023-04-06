BREAKING: Jason Whitlock Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on Tucker Carlson – Suggests Secession from Liberal States (VIDEO)

The Tucker Carlson Show was shut down and went to a commercial break five minutes before the Show was scheduled to end when his guest, Jason Whitlock, began discussing secession from liberal states. 

Last week, Jason Whitlock was on Tucker Carlson’s show and he discussed how he is full-blown MAGA after the Soros-backed NY DA Bragg announced the indictment of President Trump in made-up crimes.

“I Am Hardcore MAGA Tonight. M-A-G-A. They Want to Turn This Country into a Communist Marxist Hellhole. This is Tyranny. This is BULLSH*T” – Jason Whitlock on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

Jason Whitlock was again on Tucker tonight and he shared his thoughts on the communist and ungodly left.

Whitlock called for secession or some sort of national divorce from the communist left.  We cannot co-exist with people who think they are gods and are lawless.  We saw that yesterday with Soros-backed DA Bragg in New York.

Whitlock said outloud what many Trump Americans are thinking. It is getting increasingly difficult to live with people who believe it in fantasy energy solutions, insane monetary policy, dangerous crime initiatives, and total destruction of American culture and society.

Whitlock thanked Tucker for having him on.

Here is the entire segment from Wednesday night’s appearance.

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.

You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 