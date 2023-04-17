BREAKING: Comer Says New Financial Records Reveal SIX ADDITIONAL Biden Family Members Involved in Shady Overseas Deals

INDICT THE BIDENS NOW!

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday revealed SIX ADDITIONAL Biden family members were involved in the Biden Crime Family’s shady overseas business deals.

“Thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family, their companies, and associates’ business schemes were made available to members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which confirm the importance of this investigation,” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said in a statement Monday.

“The Biden family enterprise is centered on Joe Biden’s political career and connections, and it has generated an exorbitant amount of money for the Biden family.” Comer said.

This means a total of at least NINE Biden family members were involved in the Biden Crime Family’s influence peddling and money laundering scheme.

“We’ve now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9,” Comer said.

Comer appeared on Fox Business to discuss the new developments with host Larry Kudlow.

“We still have more family members that we suspect were involved. This is a family affair…there are a lot of additional LLCs, there are a lot of additional bank accounts that we didn’t know prior to going to the Treasury cabinet,” Comer told Larry Kudlow.

Kudlow asked Comer if the Biden family members passed the money up to Joe Biden.

“Stay tuned,” Comer replied. “We’re going to get more bank records in due time.”

Comer said all of the LLCs connected to the Bidens “laundered money from our adversaries around the world back to the Bidens.”

VIDEO: