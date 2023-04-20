BREAKING: ANOTHER Biden Disaster – US Residents Stranded in Sudan after Failed Coup Attempt – “Too Late” for Evacuations

The Biden administration abandoned thousands of Americans and Green Card holders in Afghanistan in August 2021, less than two years ago, following their surrender to the Taliban.
Joe Biden and the Woke Generals abandoned THOUSANDS of Americans in Afghanistan and as many as 14,000 during their quick escape from the terrorist-controlled country.
And then they left the Taliban with $80 billion in US military equipment.
Figures released by the State Department in November revealed as many as 14,000 Americans were left behind to fend for themselves when Biden and the woke generals quickly fled the country due to their artificially set timeline.
13 Americans were blown up by an Islamist suicide bomber released from Bagram Prison after Joe Biden and Lloyd Austin abandoned the base.
And the Biden regime learned nothing.
On Thursday the Biden regime told Americans stranded in Sudan that it was “too late” for the US to get them out and they were on their own.
The Biden State Department is telling Americans to stay put and hide.
Security Alert
The Embassy continues to closely monitor the situation in Khartoum and surrounding areas, where there is ongoing fighting, gunfire, and security forces activity. There have also been reports of assaults, home invasions, and looting. U.S. citizens are strongly… pic.twitter.com/u6LwySN867
— U.S. Embassy Khartoum (@USEmbassyKRT) April 20, 2023
Another embarrassing Biden failure is in the works.
Politico reported:
The Pentagon is positioning U.S. forces in Djibouti in anticipation of a potential mission to evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel in Khartoum, two people familiar with the military plans said.
The security situation in Sudan’s capital has cratered over a week of fighting, as two rival generals — Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, in charge of the nation’s armed forces, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dalago, who leads the Rapid Support Forces military group — battle for control of the country. The heavy fighting in Khartoum has left many stranded in the city of 5 million people, including embassy staff who are sheltering in place at the compound eight miles from the international airport.
Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of State, privately told lawmakers Wednesday that troops would be moving to Djibouti, home to Camp Lemmonier, to provide the administration an option to launch an evacuation operation, according to one of the people familiar with the situation. The person, along with others POLITICO spoke to for this story, was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive military planning and internal deliberations. Sherman stressed that the mission would whisk only embassy staff to safety and that there won’t be a military-led general evacuation of American citizens, the lawmaker added.
A Defense Department spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. was prepositioning troops, but stopped short of saying they were heading to Djibouti.