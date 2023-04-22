“Bragg Caved, Jim Jordan Won” – Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Drops Appeal, Former Clinton Lawyer And Ex-Prosecutor Will Testify

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg caved.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dropped his attempt to block the testimony of ex-prosecutor and former Hillary Clinton lawyer Mark Pomerantz.

The House Judiciary Committee and Bragg came to an agreement on Friday.

The agreement will allow a lawyer from Bragg’s office to present for objections.

Fox News reported:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropped an appeal he filed after a federal judge ruled that an ex-prosecutor in his office can be subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Bragg dropped the appeal Friday, after the parties came to an agreement on a testimony from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to the House Judiciary Committee. The agreement stipulates that a lawyer from Bragg’s office will be present at the testimony who can make objections. “Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests. We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe. We are gratified that the Second Circuit’s ruling provided us with the opportunity to successfully resolve this dispute,” a Manhattan DA spokesperson said in a statement.

Jim Jordan can now continue his investigation into Bragg.

The deposition of Pomerantz will take place on May 12th.

Breitbart reported:

In reaching the agreement, Jordan is able to continue his investigation into Bragg, who is pursuing a historic criminal case against former President Donald Trump. … Jordan has said Pomerantz, who was serving as a special assistant on the Trump case when Bragg took office, is relevant to his congressional investigation. In his resignation letter, media appearances, and a book he authored called People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, Pomerantz has expressed his grievances with Trump in vivid detail. … Along with seeking to question Bragg and Bragg’s senior counsel Matthew Colangelo, Jordan said in a subpoena cover letter to Pomerantz that he is relevant to the congressional probe because of his “unique role as special assistant district attorney leading the investigation into President Trump’s finances.”

The House Judiciary Committee celebrated the news, tweeting, “Bragg caved. Jim Jordan won.”

Huge win!

