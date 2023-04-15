Boston Uses Federal Stimulus Money to Pay College Tuition for Illegals

Democrat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is developing quite the reputation. In March, The Gateway Pundit reported that owners of five restaurants in Boston allege they have been discriminated against by Wu because of their White, Italian heritage.

At an event in 2022 Wu said, “This past winter was pretty intense, trial by snow, trial by firefighters union. I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive, and white – I’m talking about snowflakes, snowstorms, snowflakes!”

In a virtual signaling move in early February, Wu announced the creation of a ‘Reparations Task Force’ which will look into the issue of reparations for black residents.

Wu is so disliked, The Gateway Pundit reported on her push for a law to stop protests outside her home during off hours.

Now, Wu has proudly announced an expansion of the Tuition-Free Community College Plan, which could cover up to three years of college tuition for illegal immigrants.

The city reveals that the eligibility requirements, “will now include all Boston residents, including older adults and undocumented immigrants.”

“The City of Boston will be partnering with an immigrant-serving organization to provide support directly to undocumented students seeking to take advantage of the program.”

In a press release, the city shared:

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Worker Empowerment Cabinet today announced a $4 million investment to expand the Tuition-Free Community College (TFCC) Plan, a City initiative that pays for up to three years of college for Boston’s income-eligible students. The expanded plan will cover costs for all residents — regardless of their year of graduation, income, or immigration status –enrolled in an associate degree program or a short-term certificate program at one of six partner colleges. Mayor Wu made this announcement today at Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt), a new institution that has launched a pilot program in partnership with the City of Boston. “Expanding Boston’s Tuition Free Community College is a critical step in ensuring more of our city’s residents are eligible to pursue a higher education right here in the City. This funding will increase community college enrollment, and connect more residents with quality jobs,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to thank Congresswoman Pressley for her leadership and all of our partner institutions for their critical work ensuring that we are closing gaps and expanding access to education for all.” This $4 million investment is funded by $3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and an additional $1 million investment is made possible through the Community Project Funding secured by U.S. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley last year. With this new investment, TFCC will now start paying off up to $2,500 of debt for students with an outstanding balance at a partner college if the balance prevents them from re-enrolling. ********* “By spending Boston’s American Rescue Plan funds on tuition-free community college, we’re making a long-term investment in Boston’s greatest resource, our people,” said City Councilor Kenzie Bok, chair of the Council’s Committee on Boston’s Covid-19 Recovery. “I’m very proud that the Council and the Mayor could work together with Congresswoman Pressley to expand resident access to free high-quality educational opportunities, which is critical to bridging economic and racial inequality while meeting the needs of our growing industries. This initiative will have huge positive ripple effects in our local economy and community.”

