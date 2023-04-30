Blue State Exodus: New IRS Migration Data Shows New York, California, Illinois Hemorrhaging Citizens and Tax Dollars for a Move to Red States

Crime ridden and over-taxed blue states like Illinois, New York and California, are hemorrhaging citizens and their tax dollars in favor of red states like Texas and Florida.

Wirepoints did an analysis of newly-released Internal Revenue Service migration data and anyone paying attention to the crime, woke policies and tax burden in blue states will not be surprised by the results.

The data used is based on tax returns filed in 2020 and 2021.

This data matters. The loss of a significant portion of the tax base in these states has a cumulative effect in subsequent years. In states like Illinois, facing high public sector pension shortfalls, the impact can be devastating. Wirepoints shares that in New York, “And when the state’s AGI losses are accumulated from 2000 to 2020, it totals $1.1 trillion in cumulative lost income that could have been taxed over the entire period.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Chicago’s public pension system is in dire straits.

According to a report from Equable Institute, Chicago’s core public pensions, which include municipal, laborers, police, fire and the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund, hold more debt than 44 states with a combined pension debt of nearly $48 billion.

Wirepoints reports: