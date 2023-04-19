“Blood on Your Hands!” – Trans Montana Lawmaker Throws Fit and Threatens GOP Colleagues for Wanting to Bar Sex Change Treatments for Children (VIDEO)

A trans Montana Democrat lawmaker made threatening comments to his GOP colleagues during a debate Monday regarding the legislature’s efforts to amend a bill that bars gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

As Fox News reported, Senate Bill 99 previously passed in a mostly party-line vote in the Republican controlled Legislature. Montana Republican Governor Greg Gianforte, however, wrote a letter to the legislature asking them to clarify that public funds cannot be used to pay for reassignment surgeries or hormone therapy for minors diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

This caused Rep. Zooey Zephyr to have a meltdown on the House floor. He screamed he hoped supporters would have blood on their hands the next time they prayed should the legislation with amendments passed.

The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.

Right after Zephyr’s remarks, the Montana Freedom Caucus released a statement demanding the legislature immediately censure him. The group also noted this type of rhetoric leads to events like the Nashville school shooting last month.

The Montana Freedom Caucus demands Representative Zooey Zephyr of Missoula’s House District 100 be censured by the House for attempting to shame the Montana legislative body and by using inappropriate and uncalled-for language during a floor debate over amendments concerning Senate Bill 99 – to ban sex changes of minor children. This bill already passed the Montana House and Senate, and the debate was over amendments requested by the governor. This kind of hateful rhetoric from an elected official is exactly why tragedies such as the Covenant Christian School shooting in Nashville occurred.

The Montana House brushed aside Zephyr’s threatening remarks and passed the bill containing Gianforte’s amendments by a 66-34 vote.

Since the newly-amended bill had already passed the Senate a day earlier, it now goes to Gianforte’s desk for him to sign.