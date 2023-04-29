Black Radio Host Charlamagne Tha God on Joe Biden 2024: “America is in Shambles. I Don’t Give a F*ck What He Says” (VIDEO)

by

Black radio host Charlamagne Tha God blasted Joe Biden after the 80-year-old dementia patient announced his 2024 reelection campaign.

“America is in shambles. I don’t give a f*ck what he says,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

WATCH (language warning):

You may remember Charlamagne Tha God for his fiery exchange with Joe Biden in 2020.

Joe Biden was being his racist self during an interview with the liberal radio host back in 2020

Joe Biden appeared on the The Breakfast Club hosted by Charlamagne tha God and told the black community, “you ain’t black” if they don’t vote for him over President Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black,” said Biden.

WATCH:

Joe Biden then blamed Charlamagne The God for the backlash he received for making a racist remark.

Biden blamed his own racist comment on Charlamagne tha God for “being a wise guy.”

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.