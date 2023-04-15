“Biggest Summit I’ve Ever Had” – Mike Lindell Announces “Election Crime Bureau Summit” In Missouri

Mike Lindell is not backing down on the fight for election integrity.

He announced he is holding an “Election Crime Bureau Summit” in Missouri.

The summit is going to be on August 15th and 16th.

He is expecting a lot of media coverage for the event.

Mediaite reported:

MyPillow chief executive, Mike Lindell stated during his guest appearance in Steve Bannon’s War Room that he will hold an “Election Crime Bureau Summit” in Missouri. The proposed gathering will take place on August 15 and 16. It will be the biggest one he has hosted and is scheduled to run for 48 hours straight according to Lindell. Lindell is expecting a flurry of media coverage during the summit.

VIDEO (transcript below)

Mike Lindell makes a blockbuster new announcement today. He will be holding an ‘Election Crime Bureau Summit’ in Missouri this August, it will go on for 48 straight hours, and he expects every major media outlet to cover it. pic.twitter.com/dgYQZVaNFO — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2023

From the video above:

“Steve Bannon: Mike Lindell we got a massive, big announcement today brother can you give it to us? Mike Lindell: Well we are announcing the biggest summit I’ve ever had, you know we had the cyber symposium last year, we had the moment of truth summit, this is the election crime bureau summit the dates are set its August 15th, and 16th and we’re gonna have it in Missouri the state of Missouri you know we’ll have so much media there it will be broadcast the two days just like we did last year 48 hours straight.”

Great news!

