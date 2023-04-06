Big News! Mike Lindell Reveals Missouri County Goes Completely Machine-Free with Paper Ballots Only – Massive Win for Election Integrity (VIDEO)

There is now one place in America that will no longer have to worry about faulty machines plaguing our elections.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and one of America’s foremost election integrity advocates, made a historic announcement on Frank TV yesterday that Osage County, Missouri became the first place in America to completely ditch machine voting and move exclusively to hand-counting election results.

Make no mistake: this is a game-changer for election integrity.

Osage County is not alone. Several counties across the US are moving to paper ballots. Shasta County in California voted to go to paper ballots recently. And Nye County in Nevada counts ballots by hand now.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, faulty machines combined with massive Democrat voter fraud plagued the 2020 and 2022 elections. A number of Republicans likely lost races due to these factors.

Some people have claimed to have uncovered evidence that the machines themselves shifted votes to the Democrats on Election Day as well.

As one can see in the video below, Lindell was quite excited about the historic news in Osage County.

WATCH:

Trancript of Lindell’s announcement:

Lindell: What’s going on today is historical for another reason. The first county in the United States to do elections (right) going forward is Osage County, Missouri! You guys, I am so proud of them in Missouri. Democrats and Republicans united to do this hand count. Interviewer: So you’re saying this is the first county in America to do a count using paper? This is the first county? Lindell: Right. Going forward, you know, you have machines involved in one way or another in the 2020 and 2022 elections. Here, completely machine-free, paper ballot counting, and using Linda’s counting system which we have been telling you about for months. You can see the fear (in the Uniparty’s eyes) saying, oh no, we’re going to have fair elections now! You worried about Trump going up ten points in the polls today? Well, you better be really worried because these machines are going to be LONG gone! He could win by 90%!

The scene around the 2:15 mark briefly cuts to a series of voting tables long with volunteers hand-counting election results.

Not a single Dominion voting machine is in sight.

Hopefully, Osage County serves as the tip of the spear in the battle to save free and fair elections in America. Every single state and county should follow their brave lead.