Biden’s Proposed Rule Change for “Dreamers” Would Allow Non-Citizens to Receive Entitlement Benefits “Healthcare is a Right”

Joe Biden wants to expand health coverage for Dreamers, allowing the 580,000+ people enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to qualify for medical coverage under Medicaid and Obamacare.

Currently, illegal aliens do not qualify for either program.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the economic impact illegal immigration is already having on the American taxpayer.

According to a new from the (FAIR), illegal immigration costs American taxpayers at least $151 billion each year.

The study assess things like education, welfare, medical costs and justice enforcement at both the federal and state level to arrive at the staggering sum. Individual American taxpayers are paying almost $1,200 per year EACH to finance the illegal crisis.

And now Biden wants to provide another entitlement program funded by the American taxpayer.

Biden shared in a video on Twitter, “Health care should be a right, not a privilege. My administration has worked hard to expand health care, and today more Americans have health insurance than ever. Today’s announcement is about giving DACA recipients the same opportunity.”