Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Refuses Three Times to Answer the Question: What is a Woman? (VIDEO)

Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona refused three times to answer the question: What is a woman?

“Can you please define for me, what is a woman?” Rep. Clyde asked during a House hearing.

Cardona refused to directly answer the question.

“Our focus at the department is to provide equal access to students including students that are LGBTQ – access free from discrimination,” Cardona said.

Unless it discriminates against biological females.

“So what’s the definition of a woman?” Clyde asked Cardona.

Cardona refused to answer the question a total of three times.

VIDEO: