Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Refuses Three Times to Answer the Question: What is a Woman? (VIDEO)

by

Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona refused three times to answer the question: What is a woman?

“Can you please define for me, what is a woman?” Rep. Clyde asked during a House hearing.

Cardona refused to directly answer the question.

“Our focus at the department is to provide equal access to students including students that are LGBTQ – access free from discrimination,” Cardona said.

Unless it discriminates against biological females.

“So what’s the definition of a woman?” Clyde asked Cardona.

Cardona refused to answer the question a total of three times.

VIDEO:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.