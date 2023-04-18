Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona Refuses Three Times to Answer the Question: What is a Woman? (VIDEO)

Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona refused three times to answer the question: What is a woman?
“Can you please define for me, what is a woman?” Rep. Clyde asked during a House hearing.
Cardona refused to directly answer the question.
“Our focus at the department is to provide equal access to students including students that are LGBTQ – access free from discrimination,” Cardona said.
Unless it discriminates against biological females.
“So what’s the definition of a woman?” Clyde asked Cardona.
Cardona refused to answer the question a total of three times.
