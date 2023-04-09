Biden’s Digital Reelection Strategy: Deploy ‘Army of Influencers’ Who Will Have Their Own Briefing Room at White House



Joe Biden with Dylan Mulvaney

Joe Biden has not announced his 2024 reelection bid yet, however his Soros-funded minions are already working to lock up his political opponent.

Biden has no chance against Trump in a 2024 rematch since the cover of Covid is no longer an option.

So he’s resorting to using radical left-wing prosecutors to blunt Trump’s campaign.

Joe Biden is also apparently working on a digital strategy: An ‘army of influencers’ to tout Biden’s record (try not to laugh) in an effort to reach young voters.

These ‘influencers’ will have their own briefing room at the White House.

Joe Biden is so popular that he has to pay people to cheer him on online.

Axios reported:

President Biden’s not-yet-official bid for re-election will lean on hundreds of social media “influencers” who will tout Biden’s record — and soon may have their own briefing room at the White House, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The move aims to boost Biden’s standing among young voters who are crucial to Democrats’ success in elections — and to potentially counter former President Trump’s massive social media following, if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024.