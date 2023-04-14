Biden’s Broken Border: New Study Shows Illegal Immigration Costs American Taxpayers at Least $151 Billion Each Year

The economic impact of illegal immigration is catastrophic for the American taxpayer. According to a new from the (FAIR), illegal immigration costs American taxpayers at least $151 billion each year.

The study assess things like education, welfare, medical costs and justice enforcement at both the federal and state level to arrive at the staggering sum. Individual American taxpayers are paying almost $1,200 per year EACH to finance the illegal crisis.

Border communities, besieged by Biden’s broken border policies and abandoned by the federal government, are facing an even greater burden.

To complicate matters, FAIR reports that the current administration has reduced access to data that exposes the depths of Biden’s failure, “We have also encountered cases where the current administration has revoked or restricted documents published by previous administrations in order to reduce the visibility of data which shines a negative light on their immigration policy agenda. Extremely helpful publications like the Alien Incarceration Report, which documented foreign criminals in custody in the United States, are no longer updated under the Biden administration. This kind of subtle de facto censorship is highly unethical and does not serve the interests of the American public.”

FAIR arrived at this number by “subtracting the tax revenue paid by illegal aliens — just under $232 billion — from the gross negative economic impact of illegal immigration: $182 billion.” However, an expert at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think-tank, said FAIR is presenting a faulty analysis because the report counts the U.S.-born children of illegal immigrants, who are American citizens, as a cost factor. It also does not include the tax contributions of those American citizens. The Cato Institute has its own that looks at the economic impact of all immigrants, regardless of legal status. Their report shows that in 2018, for every $1.43 a first-generation immigrant pays in taxes, they consume $1 in government benefits, while native-born Americans pay $0.72 in taxes for every $1 they receive in government benefits.

Sanctuary cities such as New York are crumbling under the burden.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally experiencing what people who live near the border have known for years.

Adams says New York is at a breaking point due to the number of migrants who keep arriving in the city and needing services.

New York City has committed to reimbursing city hospitals almost $100M to house illegals and Adams recently signed a new deal with the Hotel Association of New York City to accommodate at least 5,000 migrants at a cost of $275 million.