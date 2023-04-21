Biden Says He’s Best Known For His Ray-Ban Sunglasses and Chocolate Ice Cream (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday announced he will be signing an executive order on ‘environmental justice.’

Environmental justice = Marxism

“For far too long, communities across our country have faced persistent environmental injustice through toxic pollution, underinvestment in infrastructure and critical services, and other disproportionate environmental harms often due to a legacy of racial discrimination including redlining,” the White House said. “These communities with environmental justice concerns face even greater burdens due to climate change.”

Biden delivered remarks on his new executive order from the Rose Garden.

Joe Biden claimed his presidency is so dull and scandal-free that he is known for chocolate chip ice cream.

“It’s really very, very dull that after all these years in public life, you’re known for two things: Ray-Ban sunglasses and chocolate chip ice cream. Very dull president,” Biden said.

Biden is known for his sunglasses and ice cream because we don’t have a real media.

WATCH:

Biden: "It's really very, very dull when after all these years in public life you're known for two things, Ray Ban sunglasses and chocolate chip ice cream. Very dull president." pic.twitter.com/oPMS6tGR8A — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 21, 2023

Actually Joe Biden is best known for molesting women and children.

Biden is also best known for selling out his public office to China, Russia, Ukraine and other countries.

Joe Biden’s family is involved in his international money laundering and influencing peddling operation.

In addition to molesting children and selling out his public office to the highest bidder, Biden is also known for creating an inflation crisis.