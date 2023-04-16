Biden Returns From Four-Day Taxpayer-Funded Vacation in Ireland, Immediately Retreats to Rehoboth Beach For Another Weekend Vacation (VIDEO)

Joe and Hunter Biden returned from Ireland very early Saturday morning.
Joe Biden, his crackhead son Hunter and grifting sister Valerie spent four days in Ireland on taxpayer dime.
Biden immediately retreated to his Rehoboth Beach house upon returning to the US.
Joe Biden has spent 326 days – or 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.
Joe Biden told reporters he is staying in Rehoboth Beach because the Secret Service is installing bullet proof windows at his home in Wilmington.
Biden guessed yesterday he’s only been to his home in Rehoboth Beach 10 times. Actually, by my count, this is his 13th visit as Pres. He said the Secret Service was installing bullet proof windows at his home in Wilmington. Surprised that wasn’t done at the start of his term.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 15, 2023