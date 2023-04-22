Biden Official Placed On Leave, Has Office Raided And Taped Off After “Security Incident”

This is not a good look for the Biden administration.

DHS official Brian Sulc, executive director of the Transnational Organized Crime Mission Center at DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, had his office searched and was escorted out of the building Monday.

His office was sealed with police tape and evidence seals were put around the keyholes.

Sulc is under investigation for allegedly taking a personal electronic device into a secured office – this is a violation of security protocols.

Sulc was responsible for assessments on some of the top matters at the department.

The Washington Examiner reported:

An intelligence official working for the Department of Homeland Security reportedly had his office searched and was escorted from the workplace on Monday. … The report says that Sulc was responsible for assessments for some of the top matters the department handles, including border security and the opioid epidemic. The Rolling Stone report also says that Sulc was escorted from his office once law enforcement arrived and was brought to a different part of the DHS complex to be questioned. Sulc’s office was reportedly sealed with police tape, and evidence seals were put around the and on the door’s keyhole. The incident wherein Sulc was taken away from his office happened after 4 p.m. on Monday.

DHS has now confirmed this.

Sulc has been placed on administrative leave.

He has not been charged or arrested.

Fox News reported:

The spokesperson also told Fox News Digital that Sulc was placed on administrative leave as part of the ongoing investigation, per standard procedure. Additionally, the spokesperson said the actions taken by the Federal Protective Service (FPS) were not related to the ongoing internal inquiry. … Sulc has neither been arrested nor charged. FPS raided Sulc’s office at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, covered his office with tape and placed evidence seals on the door and keyhole to his office.

Why did Sulc bring a personal device into a secured office?

