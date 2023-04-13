Biden Increases US Deficit by $1 Trillion in First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

Despite Biden’s claims that he has reduced the federal deficit the opposite is true. The deficit increased by $1 Trillion in the first six months of fiscal year 2023.

Weird old Joe Biden lied multiple times claiming to cut the deficit under his watch.

Joe Biden lies again about the deficit, falsely claiming his policies have reduced it. Per Moody’s Analytics: “The actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones.” pic.twitter.com/VyjJq8jlNr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2023

Biden claims that his policies have reduced the deficit. This was another blatant lie from Biden. This guy doesn’t know where he’s at and he certainly does not know numbers, but he still is able to lie to make a point.

Biden screams “THAT’S A FACT” that his policies have reduced the deficit. This is a debunked lie. Even CNN and the Washington Post say his policies have increased deficit projections. pic.twitter.com/jGweriuTSd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2022

The only thing reducing the deficit was the end of COVID and the insane spending that went along with it. Biden added billions to the deficit with increased spending and now we are seeing the ultimate results of his America-killing policies.

Terrance Jeffry at CNS reports: