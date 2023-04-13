Biden Increases US Deficit by $1 Trillion in First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023

Despite Biden’s claims that he has reduced the federal deficit the opposite is true.  The deficit increased by $1 Trillion in the first six months of fiscal year 2023. 

Weird old Joe Biden lied multiple times claiming to cut the deficit under his watch.

Biden claims that his policies have reduced the deficit.  This was another blatant lie from Biden. This guy doesn’t know where he’s at and he certainly does not know numbers, but he still is able to lie to make a point.

The only thing reducing the deficit was the end of COVID and the insane spending that went along with it.  Biden added billions to the deficit with increased spending and now we are seeing the ultimate results of his America-killing policies.

Terrance Jeffry at CNS reports:

The federal deficit topped $1 trillion in the first six months of fiscal 2023 (October through March), according to the Monthly Treasury Statement released today.

This was despite the fact that federal tax revenues in the first six months of this fiscal year were $2,048,196,000,000, which was the second-highest in the nation’s history (when compared to the inflation-adjusted numbers for the tax revenues collected in the first six months of previous fiscal years).

From February to March, according to the Monthly Treasury Statement, the fiscal 2023 federal deficit increased by $378,077,000,000, climbing from $722,627,000,000 to $1,100,704,000,000.

 

