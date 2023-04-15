Biden Gets Testy with Reporters Asking When He’s Going to Announce 2024 Run (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday night got testy with reporters who repeatedly asked him when he will be announcing his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden has not officially announced a 2024 run.

Reporters peppered Biden with questions as he prepared to board Air Force One en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware after spending 4 days in Ireland.

“Do you know whether the last few days have changed your calculus on when you’ll make an announcement on your plans for 2024,” a reporter asked.

“No, no, no, no. I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon,” Biden said. “But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done.”

“So you’ve made a decision,” a reporter queried.

A visibly annoyed Joe Biden responded, “I told you my plan is to run again!”

Old Joe needs a nap.

WATCH: