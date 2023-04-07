Biden Finally Mentions Nashville Shooting – to Defend Democrats Expelled From Tennessee Legislature

Joe Biden has been very slow to respond to the shooting of six people by a transgender radical in Nashville last week.

He finally mentioned it but only to use it to defend the two Democrat lawmakers expelled from the Tennessee legislature for particpating in the mob at the state’s capitol.

Apparently, some insurrections are more equal than others.

The Hill reports:

Biden decries expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers as ‘shocking’ and ‘undemocratic’ President Biden blasted the expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers Thursday as “shocking” and “undemocratic,” saying that GOP lawmakers chose to expel lawmakers instead of participating in a discussion about gun reforms. “Last week, three more students and three school officials were gunned down in yet another tragic mass shooting in Nashville,” Biden said in a statement. “On Monday, 7,000 Tennesseans, many of them students, marched to their state capitol to call on their lawmakers to take action and keep them safe.” “Instead, state Republican lawmakers called votes today to expel three Democratic legislators who stood in solidarity with students and families and helped lift their voices,” he continued. The Tennessee Republican-controlled House voted on whether to expel a trio of Democratic lawmakers after they participated in a protest on the House floor against gun violence. The House voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and state Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) for their participation in the recent demonstrations, but Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), who also participated in the protest, survived her vote.

Double standard much?

BREAKING: Joe Biden screams ‘undemocratic’ at the Tennessee legislature, just 2 days after his own party arrested the national leader of the opposition — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 6, 2023

JUST IN: Joe Biden angrily responds to Tennessee Republicans expelling Democrat lawmakers that led a mob into the Tennessee Capitol building. Is Joe Biden saying that Democrats are perfectly okay with ‘insurrections’ if they benefit their own agenda?https://t.co/r8sXlfM9Jc — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 7, 2023

Let’s be clear: if these were GOP lawmakers who personally led a riot on the floor of the chamber in a Blue state Biden would call it an insurrection, extremism and demand action. #Tennessee legislators should be applauded for this. @CSexton25 https://t.co/b2jpHBQqR7 — Tom Basile 🇺🇸 (@Tom_Basile) April 7, 2023

Biden and Democrats have no leg to stand on here.