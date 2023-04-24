Biden Family Took Tens of Millions from Entities Directly Connected to the CCP, China Military, and Ukraine

How could Joe Biden even consider using his drug addicted son to do corrupt deals with foreign adversaries of the US for millions in return? This family is sick.

GOP Rep. James Comer was on with Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the Biden family crimes that are now being revealed by Republican congressional investigators.

Comer mentioned numerous scandals his committee has discovered about the Biden family.

The Bidens got big money from foreign adversaries.

Monica Crowley was on the War Room last week right after she spoke with Rep. Comer about the Biden crime family. She shared a number of unbelievable items from the discussion.

Here is a partial list:

The Hunter Biden laptop investigation and related criminal actions have been ongoing for more than two years and Merrick Garland and his gang are slow-walking the investigation. The latest IRS whistleblower has evidence to prove this. About 9 Biden crime family members have been on the take. One ‘suspicious activity report’ flagged by a bank is bad, the Bidens have perhaps 250 of these reports. Estimates of this really corrupt activity is in the tens of millions of dollars. Entities included in the list are from Ukraine but also entities directly connected to the CCP and Chinese military.

See the video below: