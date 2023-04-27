HE’S SHOT: Biden Asks For Directions After Delivering Remarks at State Dinner for South Korean President (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday evening hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Mrs. Kim for a state dinner in the East Room.

Biden mumbled through his remarks.

WATCH:

After mumbling through a prepared statement, Biden had to be told where to go.

WATCH:

Biden asks for directions again pic.twitter.com/CU6vPbQHX0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Biden got lost earlier Wednesday when trying to lead South Korea’s President Yoon off stage.

VIDEO:

Did Biden get lost leading South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-Yeol off stage? pic.twitter.com/wEvrUFhH9m — RT (@RT_com) April 26, 2023

He’s completely shot.

Biden had to rely on a cheat sheet in order to get through Wednesday’s joint presser with President Yoon.

Joe Biden had advance knowledge of the reporter’s question.

A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing a reporter’s last name.

Joe Biden’s cheat sheet also had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.

“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” a question from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian read.