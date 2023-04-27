HE’S SHOT: Biden Asks For Directions After Delivering Remarks at State Dinner for South Korean President (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday evening hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Mrs. Kim for a state dinner in the East Room.
Biden mumbled through his remarks.
WATCH:
After mumbling through a prepared statement, Biden had to be told where to go.
WATCH:
Biden asks for directions again pic.twitter.com/CU6vPbQHX0
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023
Biden got lost earlier Wednesday when trying to lead South Korea’s President Yoon off stage.
VIDEO:
Did Biden get lost leading South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-Yeol off stage? pic.twitter.com/wEvrUFhH9m
— RT (@RT_com) April 26, 2023
He’s completely shot.
Biden had to rely on a cheat sheet in order to get through Wednesday’s joint presser with President Yoon.
Joe Biden had advance knowledge of the reporter’s question.
A photo of his cheat sheet reveals he needed help pronouncing a reporter’s last name.
Joe Biden’s cheat sheet also had the reporter’s question written on it in bold type.
“How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?” a question from Los Angeles Times reporter Courtney Subramanian read.