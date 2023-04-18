Biden Administration Sued For Covering Up Communications Involving “Non-Binary” Daughter of Interior Cabinet Secretary (VIDEO)

Fox News exclusively reported this morning that the Biden Administration is in hot water after a prominent federal watchdog group filed two lawsuits alleging they violated federal law by not sharing communications with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s daughter.

According to the report, Protect the People’s Trust (PPT) filed suit against both the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management on Monday to force the agencies to comply with its Freedom of Information Act requests (FOIA). Under FOIA, the federal government must share documents, information, and communications with the public.

These requests, which were filed back on January 2, seek communications with Haaland’s daughter Somah and top agency officials. Somah Haaland, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, works as a media organizer for Pueblo Action Alliance (PAA), a left-wing New Mexico-based cultural and environmental group.

In December, she travelled with other “climate change” activists to DC to persuade lawmakers and federal officials to bar fossil fuel drilling near the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico.

Fox News reported activists also screened a film for lawmakers narrated by Somah Haaland which alleged oil and gas drilling threatened area in multiple ways. Seven DOI officials including Deb Haaland attended the screening.

PPT wants all communications about the film between Somah Haaland and the DOI officials. The agency has shown no sign they will comply with FOIA regulations and provided the requested information.

This news is particularly troubling considering PAA was involved in an attempted insurrection 18 months ago. In October 2021, several “climate change” activists attempted to invade the DOI building. This led to several injuries among security personnel and one officer being transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

PPT revealed the Biden Administration knew these protesters were going to engage in “civil disobedience” measures yet chose to sit on their hands.

Here are videos of the attempted insurrection:

Police are on scene with zip ties and are watching as climate activists link arms to protect those injured and in need of a medic. Other protesters are still trying to enter the doorway where police have blocked the entrance to the Department of the Interior pic.twitter.com/t7Zqe8JxkS — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Go inside! Go inside!” The climate protesters make another push to break through the police barrier and join other activists inside the Department of the Interior, before the police are able to close the doors. pic.twitter.com/gNCNo562ki — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

Imagine if the administration were to take action that actually angered this group.

PPT Director Michael Chamberlain told Fox News that Somah’s lobbying and extreme activism create a troubling conflict of interest for her mother.

Her daughter’s activism and lobbying efforts certainly have the potential to create the perception in the minds of the public that Secretary Haaland could be conflicted on issues under her authority. Further complicating matters is the participation of an organization that claims Somah Haaland among its leadership in the protest that turned into a riot at the Interior headquarters.

The DOI is refraining from comment on the PPT’s lawsuits.