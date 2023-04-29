Bernie Sanders Says US Government Should Confiscate All Money You Earn Over $999 Million (VIDEO)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) sat down for a one-on-one interview with CNN anchor Chris Wallace.

Bernie Sanders said billionaires shouldn’t exist.

Bernie used to rail against millionaires and billionaires but now that he himself is a millionaire with a beach house, he is only demonizing billionaires.

“Are you basically saying that once you get to $999 million, the government should confiscate all the rest?” Chris Wallace asked Bernie.

“I’m saying that we should go back to a very progressive tax policy like what we had under Dwight D. Eisenhower,” Bernie said.

“Over $1 billion basically all goes to the government?” Chris Wallace asked.

“Yeah, I think people can make it on $999 million,” Bernie said.

WATCH: