Before He “Became a Psycho, a Very Sick Puppy” Alec Baldwin Wanted to Play Trump in a Movie

President Trump is coming out with a new book that includes letters he received from a number of people during his life in the public eye.

Last week President Trump released a letter that he is including in his new book: Letters to Trump. This letter was from President Richard Nixon who gave citizen Trump a word of encouragement back in 1987 for “when” he decides to run for President.

Yesterday, President Trump released another letter that will be included in his upcoming book: Letters to Trump.

This letter came from Alec Baldwin. President Trump shared a few thoughts about Baldwin on Truth Social on his letter from Baldwin:

Alec Baldwin used to beg to play my life in a movie. With time, I believe Alec became a psycho, a very sick puppy. Check out the letter Alec wrote to me, many years ago. My new book, LETTERS TO TRUMP, comes out next week! An incredible collection of correspondence. Get your copy today: 45books.com/.

Here is the letter:

Baldwin went on to play President Trump on Saturday Night Live where he displayed his lack of acting skills and his hatred for the president during Trump’s first term in office. The far-left loved it as awful and unrealistic as it was.

Baldwin then went on to shoot and kill Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021. Baldwin was charged with crimes related to the shooting but yesterday these charges were dropped this week.