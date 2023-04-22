‘Based Grandpa’ Stands Up For His Beliefs and Refuses to Dance With Drag Queen On Show… “I’m a Man of God” [VIDEO]

A video has gone viral on social media that shows an elderly man refusing to dance with a drag queen because he is a “man of God.”

100 Percent Fed Up reports – The clip, from the media company Participant, was originally released in 2019 but just recently began to circulate on social media. It is gaining a lot of attention because of how strongly one of the men stuck to his beliefs and didn’t bow to the pressure of the woke left to accept a lifestyle that doesn’t align with his values or that he is uncomfortable with.

In the video, three elderly men were paired up with three drag queens. Neither of them knew beforehand, but they were challenged with choreographing a dance routine to Britney Spears’ “Toxic” in just 30 minutes.

It also seems that the elderly men did not know their dance partners would be drag queens.

One of the drag queens suggests pairing up, but before they can pick partners, one of the older men named Isaac said, “I’m not into touching, ok? No touching.”

In a cutaway interview, the drag queen that got paired with Isaac was clearly not thrilled with his attitude about the experience.

“This is gonna be fun,” the drag queen said sarcastically.

As they began to practice their routine, none of the older gentlemen look particularly thrilled with the situation they’d been thrown into.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I can’t do this,” Isaac said, throwing his hands up in the air.

Walking off camera, he said, “I’m a man of God. I can’t do this.”

In an interview, Isaac said, “I love those people, I pray for them, I would never do anything to hurt ’em or condemn them, but men are not supposed to dress like women. I’m not gonna go along with that. It’s time to stand up and be a ma of God!”

Grandpa walks off show once he finds out his dance partner is a transgender. pic.twitter.com/f2hkCKr3CC — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 19, 2023

The Left was winning with their woke agenda. Loving parents were afraid to say anything when porn was found on the shelves of libraries in their children’s schools over the fear of being labeled “intolerant.” Parents, grandparents and coaches stood by and watched as their daughter’s dreams of achieving her goal of being the best at her sport were stolen by men who call themselves women. But the tide is turning, and people are starting to see that drag queens in schools only benefit the men who dress as drag queens and perform for children, and good men like Isaac, are saying this is not my lifestyle, and I will choose who I dance with, and not the woke Left mob.

Thank God for people like Isaac who will not allow themselves to be intimidated by the woke Left mob.