At Least Four Signers of Hunter Laptop Russia Conspiracy Lie Wormed Their Way Into Biden Administration

The Daily Caller reports that four of the individuals who signed the letter stating that the Hunter laptop was Russian disinformation made their way into the Biden Administration.

After Biden campaign officials coordinated a letter signed by 51 former intelligence officers casting doubt about the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 presidential election, several signatories ended up with roles in the president’s administration. Former Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morrell testified to the House Judiciary Committee that then-Biden senior adviser and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken contacted him and “triggered” the creation of the letter. Former CIA chief of staff Jeremy Bash, who signed the letter, put Morrell in touch with Biden campaign Chairman Steve Richetti, who thanked him for orchestrating it; Biden later appointed Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in 2022. Bash was not the only signatory who received a role in the Biden administration. Biden also appointed Russell Travers as Deputy Homeland Security Advisor from January 2021 to October 2021 and Nicholas Rasmussen as Counterterrorism Coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in November. While not an administration position, another signatory, David Buckley, was staff director of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

TGP previously reported on the list of individuals from the Intel community who signed off on the lie that Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

