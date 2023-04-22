As Bed, Bath & Beyond Nears Bankruptcy, Conservatives Remember What They Did To MyPillow — “Our Money Is Our Voice”

It looks like Bed, Bath & Beyond is on its last legs.

Bloomberg reported:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is considering selling assets and intellectual property as part of a potential bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The retailer is also looking to line up funding from Sixth Street Partners to support its operations through Chapter 11 proceedings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Talks remain fluid and plans could still change, the people said.

A lot of conservatives boycotted Bed, Bath & Beyond after they discontinued MyPillow — and bought their bedding from MyPillow.com instead using promo code TGP (plus, Gateway Pundit benefits when you use that code).

And it wasn’t just Bed, Bath & Beyond that canceled MyPillow – here’s a list:

To help MyPillow continue winning against woke corporations, purchase one of their latest offers.

Use promo code TGP to get the best deals:

Plus, click here to see 44 items currently available at MyPillow’s overstock sale – use promo code TGP to get up to 80% off!

Remember, when you purchase items from MyPillow, you are also supporting the thousands of Americans who work there.

On anonymous job sites, here’s what Mike’s employees say about working at MyPillow:

“Fair, kind and solid training. The owner is a incredible man and the products are worth every penny, sleep is so important and these products help with getting a good nite sleep.”

“Busy, Honest, Quality Workplace, Mike Lindell Rocks. MyPillow is a great company. You are expected to work hard. You are treated fairly. As with any company, there are supervisors with various personalities. I found it to be a rewarding company to work for.”

“I love it all ! Pay the employees and management are nice and understanding . . . Friendly staff and management ceo is caring and loves all of his employees.”

Your purchase supports the great business and great people at a great American company – and keeps your money away from woke corporations.

Our money is our voice!

Support Mike and the wonderful people working at MyPillow by clicking here and purchasing from them today – use promo code TGP!

