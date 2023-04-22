As Bed, Bath & Beyond Nears Bankruptcy, Conservatives Remember What They Did To MyPillow — “Our Money Is Our Voice”

It looks like Bed, Bath & Beyond is on its last legs.
Bloomberg reported:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is considering selling assets and intellectual property as part of a potential bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this weekend, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The retailer is also looking to line up funding from Sixth Street Partners to support its operations through Chapter 11 proceedings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. Talks remain fluid and plans could still change, the people said.
A lot of conservatives boycotted Bed, Bath & Beyond after they discontinued MyPillow — and bought their bedding from MyPillow.com instead using promo code TGP (plus, Gateway Pundit benefits when you use that code).
And it wasn’t just Bed, Bath & Beyond that canceled MyPillow – here’s a list: