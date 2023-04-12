Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders Signs Bill Banning Parole for Rapists, Murderers, And Human Traffickers

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has signed a bill banning parole for rapists, murderers, and human traffickers.

The Protect Arkansas Act will prevent people who commit first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, child pornography possession, or 21 other felonies from being released early if their crimes were committed after 2024 — when it goes into effect.

The legislation will also require people convicted of several other felonies, including manslaughter or fentanyl delivery, to serve at least 85 percent of their prison sentences.

“The failed public safety status quo ends today in Arkansas,” Sanders tweeted after signing the bill. “No more revolving doors in our prisons. No more weak sentencing. No more unsafe streets.”

Sanders added, “The Protect Arkansas Act is now the law of the land — empowering Arkansans with a safer, stronger state.”

The governor signed the bill while flanked by law enforcement officers.

Sanders also signed the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act, which will allow drug dealers to be charged with murder if they deliver certain drugs that cause an overdose.

“Arkansas will now charge drug dealers with murder if they deliver certain drugs that cause an overdose,” Sanders said. “For the most heinous drug dealers, those who traffic fentanyl to children, we will charge them with life in prison.”