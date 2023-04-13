Arizona Representative Liz Harris EXPELLED From AZ House – Led Major Canvassing Effort in State After 2020 Election

Arizona State Representative Liz Harris was expelled Wednesday from the Arizona legislature by a two-thirds majority in the GOP-led House based on a 9-page report from the House Ethics Committee. An “evidentiary hearing” on Tuesday concluded that Harris knew, or was at least aware, that in a joint hearing on February 23, 2023, witness Jacqueline Breger would make accusations that would accuse elected officials and other Arizona officials of taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel, as well as money laundering accusations.

The basis for much of the evidence submitted in the hearing against Harris was text message screenshots that were “left anonymously on the House Majority General Counsel’s desk in an envelope.” The Chairman though deemed these anonymous text message screenshots as sufficient to subvert Chandler, Arizona voters by expelling Harris based heavily on this ‘evidence’ “despite the unusual circumstances under which the Committee received the evidence.

The Ethics Committee goes as far as referring to the evidence as “a series of screenshots of an apparent text-message conversation between Representative Harris, Breger, and another individual, John Thaler.” It seems the Ethics Committee may not have been entirely confident as to the credibility of the unsourced text messages.

The ethics panel determined Harris violated the House Rules and “erode[d] public trust in the legislative process.” The same body that used “anonymous” screenshots allegedly obtained illegally to expel a member while ignoring that member’s very own canvassing report from the 2020 election and the analysis of a forensic document expert (below) who reviewed ballots.

Jacqueline Breger, the woman who testified in the February hearing, is an investigator who shared that Arizona politicians were being influenced by Mexican cartels which impacted the way they voted in the state.

Representative Harris has been a vocal proponent and active investigator in exposing anomalies in the 2020 Presidential Election, specifically through her canvassing efforts in Maricopa County. The Gateway Pundit has documented her explosive findings here and here. You can read the full report she published here.

Harris and her canvassing team estimated based in their work that almost 300,000 ballots counted in the 2020 election were not legitimate due to various anomalies they identified.

The expulsion of Representative Harris seems to be the first action taken as a result of the February joint hearing.