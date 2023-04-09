Arizona GOP Passes Unanimous Resolution Denouncing The Indictment of President Trump

On Friday, the Arizona GOP unanimously passed a resolution denouncing the failed indictment of President Trump by corrupt Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

This came days after the Maricopa County Republican Committee passed a similar resolution unanimously on April 4, the day President Trump was arrested.

The resolution states:

UNANIMOUS RESOLUTION BY AZGOP EXECUTIVE BOARD DENOUNCING THE INDICTMENT OF 45TH PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

WHEREAS, the Arizona Republican Party is dedicated to upholding justice and the rule of law, as well as restoring faith in our Constitutional Republic;

WHEREAS, Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit and the Executive Board unanimously denounce the Democrats’ unjust persecution and circumstances surrounding the indictment of Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States;

BE IT RESOLVED that the Arizona Republican Party firmly supports the rule of law and strongly denounces the Democrats’ blatant disregard for justice and their efforts to persecute President Trump and his supporters.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Arizona Republican Party unequivocally stands against this political prosecution of President Donald J. Trump. We unanimously condemn the weaponization of the American justice system against political opponents of the current administration.