Arizona Democrats Turn on Hispanic Community, Hold Press Conference Defending Racist Katie Hobbs, Refuse to Answer TGP Reporter’s Tough Questions

Arizona Democratic Legislators held a press conference on Tuesday, after getting cold feet on defying Katie Hobbs with a veto override for “the tamale bill.”

GOP State Rep. Travis Grantham’s HB2509, dubbed “the tamale bill,” would help support entrepreneurship and small business, namely in Arizona’s Hispanic community.

Even Democrats have no power in the legislature under radical leftist tyrant Katie Hobbs.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Questionably elected Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs recently vetoed the bipartisan bill that would ease restrictions on street vendors selling homemade food goods or “cottage food products” and received the support of over two-thirds of the Arizona Legislature.

Senator Anna Hernandez opened the press conference with a speech she probably didn’t even write herself, calling the bill “model legislation pushed by dark money billionaires” to give “extreme deregulation” to sellers of homemade goods. Did she mean George Soros?

Hernandez also called it an “insincere charade” and claimed “racist” Republicans are using the Hispanic community “as a pawn in their long game,” despite the bill receiving bipartisan support from many Hispanic Democrats and Republicans.

This is a shocking way to describe the proponents of this bill, considering that Democrat Katie Hobbs has a history of discriminatory firing against a black employee, participation in a “slave day” tradition, and could not even say one good thing about Hispanics when asked in a forum on the campaign trail. And now, this:

When Katie Hobbs vetoed this HB2509, she sent a letter to Speaker Ben Toma suggesting that home kitchens in this dominantly Hispanic industry are more susceptible to “rodent or insect outbreaks.” This led many to speculate that Katie Hobbs was referring to Arizona’s Hispanic community as unsanitary. Rep. Alma Hernandez said later in the day that the veto letter was “offensive, and I would be glad to put up my Nana’s kitchen or my mom’s kitchen up against anyone’s kitchen.” She continued, “I have not heard of one single case or one person dying from eating tamales or tortillas from someone that sold them in my district.”

Sen. Anna Hernandez further proposed that the bill must require preparers of cottage food goods “to receive basic food safety and handling instructions requiring labeling to include contact information for someone at the Department of Health Services(DHS) so they can report a foodborne illness and to allow the Department to investigate certain foodborne illnesses.”

However, HB2509 already requires food preparers to take a basic food handling course and “register with an online registry established by DHS.” It also “requires DHS to adopt rules relating to cottage food products,” allows DHS to enforce these rules, and does not impede DHS from investigating reported foodborne illnesses.

The Senate Democratic Caucus announced this press conference, calling the bipartisan fight to override Hobbs’ veto “political theater” and purporting to look for “real solutions for impacted communities.” Rep. Alma Hernandez slammed her Democratic colleagues for “showing they are too weak to make their own decisions as lawmakers.”

Political theatre 🎭 when people vote a certain way and are then too scared to stand with their community because they’re afraid of political repercussions and more concerned about the optics. And agreeing to changes that are absolutely non-starters. Showing they are too weak to… pic.twitter.com/eWHfU1m2Vh — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) April 25, 2023

This press conference was the real political theater aimed at defending Katie Hobbs’ veto of a new law that would help Arizonans. The override later failed in the Arizona House by only five votes.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson attempted to question the Senator over her flagrant disregard for Katie Hobbs’ racism while blaming racism and virtue signaling or “righteous outrage” by Republicans for this bipartisan bill’s introduction.

Hernandez refused to answer Conradson’s questions, and when one mainstream reporter finally asked tough questions, Hernandez fumbled her words and struggled with her bad answers.

After the press conference, Conradson again attempted to speak to Hernandez, but he was shooed off and blocked by Senator Mitzi Epstein as Hernandez was escorted away by her handlers and other members of the media, including leftwing hack Stacey Barchenger.

