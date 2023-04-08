AOC Issues Nasty and Possibly Violent Threat to Republicans Following Expulsion of Two Radical Tennessee Democrats

Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez (AOC) threatened Republicans yesterday following the expulsion of two radical Tennessee House Democrats after they helped lead an insurrection last week inside the State Capitol.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson were booted from the Tennessee State legislature for helping lead an insurrection inside the Tennessee State Capitol. This was the first time in the state’s history that a partisan expulsion happened.

Unfortunately, Rep. Johnson survived being expelled by one vote.

Cristina Laila previously described the details of the horrific insurrection that the three Tennessee Democrats helped lead.

The Democrats can be seen in the middle of the House floor in the video below.

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

Here’s another video of the insurrection:

Protesters have stormed the Tennesse state capitol in Nashville to protest for gun control. pic.twitter.com/lzMmxAbWYt — Zach Jewell (@zach_d_jewell) March 30, 2023

AOC, however, had no issue with these actions and instead directed her ire toward the GOP in the vilest possible manner.

Republicans may think they won today in Tennessee, but their fascism is only further radicalizing and awakening an earthquake of young people, both in the South and across the nation. If you thought youth organizing was strong, just wait for what’s coming. Gen Z don’t play.

Republicans may think they won today in Tennessee, but their fascism is only further radicalizing and awakening an earthquake of young people, both in the South and across the nation. If you thought youth organizing was strong, just wait for what’s coming. Gen Z don’t play https://t.co/gPwoFI7uib — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

Fox News first reported on AOC’s threat.

Holding people accountable for their actions has nothing to do with fascism. But calling for leftist youth organizers to take on Republicans is definitely a threat and a possible call for violence.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, numerous far-left organizers have taken part in widespread violence across America. Just look at Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

“Justified” actor Nick Searcy tweeted:

This is a call for violence from @AOC. https://t.co/ekPB8wDRqj — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) April 7, 2023

Prominent activist Kim Klacik also sensed AOC was calling for leftist terrorists to attack Republicans.

Are you advocating for violence, Alexandria? — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) April 7, 2023

Here are more conservatives who saw AOC’s comments as a dog whistle to attack them:

Exactly – Antifa dog whistle. — abrader (@AppldSymphonics) April 7, 2023

That sounds like a threat.. you sound you are starting a violent uprising. If anyone is hurt from this day forward it will all be because of the words you have conveyed here. — (The Poogler) (@DaPoogler) April 7, 2023

One can be certain if a Republican sent a tweet similar to AOC, that person would be getting an FBI visit. But AOC will get away with it because she is a Democrat.