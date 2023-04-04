Another One! Chief Of Staff for Corrupt Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Supported Impeaching Trump and Demanded He Not be Allowed to Seek Office Again

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Deputy New York City District Attorney Meg Reiss liked several tweets insulting former President Donald Trump.

Once her Twitter account was exposed, she deleted it. But as we all know, the Internet is forever.

Now another prominent member of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has been exposed as a deranged Trump-hater. Meet Jordan Stockdale, the Chief of Staff for the corrupt DA.

An anonymous Twitter user took screenshots of Stockdale endorsing multiple tweets calling for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. The screenshots also show Stockdale wanting to bar Trump from ever seeking public office again.

LOOK:

Meet Jordan Stockdale the Chief Of Staff for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Liking tweets saying Trump should be impeached, removed from office & prevented from taking office again. Witch-hunt top to bottom inside Manhattan DA pic.twitter.com/Ul8dbsniFJ — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) April 3, 2023

Here are his most explicit anti-Trump likes.

Once he was exposed, Stockdale decided to nuke his account thinking all of his anti-Trump likes would magically disappear.

Stockdale’s profile page on the Manhattan District Attorney’s website is no longer available either. Someone really is scared.