Another Loss for the US: Japan Breaks with Western Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

The international Group of Seven (G7) – an intergovernmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – agreed on a price cap for Russian oil on December 3, 2022: $60 per barrel.

However, one of the United States’ closest Asian allies is now purchasing Russian oil at prices above the cap, breaking with the sanctions imposed by US allies.

Japan’s crude imports were exempted from the $60/barrel cap by the participating countries until September. Japan already purchased about 748,000 barrels of Russian crude in the first two months of this year at a price of about $70 per barrel.

“Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia,” the Wall Street Journal reported

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan was the last leader from the G7 to travel to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, and Japan is the only country that has not supplied lethal weapons to the country.

FOX News reported:

As many European nations weaned themselves off Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine, Japan stepped up its purchase of Russian natural gas. Japan has almost none of its own fossil fuels, heavily relying on imports for much of its energy needs. Some analysts believe this dependency heavily influenced Japan’s hesitancy to fully back Ukraine against Russia. To date, Japan is the only Group of Seven members not to have supplied Ukraine with lethal weapons. Despite the concession, Russian natural-gas imports to Japan are relatively small, accounting for around one-tenth of Japan’s supply and a fraction of Russia’s output, the Wall Journal reports. Most of what Russia exports to Japan comes from the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia’s Far East.

The decision of Japan to rely more on Russian oil comes after Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tone-deaf to Japan’s request for liquid natural gas earlier this year.

Japan’s Prime Minister came to Canada to talk economics, trade, oil&gas. Justin Trudeau sent him away and Canada empty handed. Now Japan is buying oil from Russia.

“Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently visited Canada seeking Canadian LNG. Trudeau began positively, “being a reliable supplier of energy is important ….” But then he added some unsolicited ecological advice, “the world is moving aggressively, meaningfully toward decarbonization, towards diversifying, towards more renewables.” Trudeau offered no LNG supply and no comment on the Cedar LNG project, which waits for federal approval. Kishida summed it up, “We didn’t get any commitment,” Summerland Review reported.

“Similarly, when Germany’s Chancellor, last year, requested Canadian LNG to help it navigate the energy crisis created by Russia’s war on Ukraine, Trudeau refused to support new LNG projects. There was “no business case” for Atlantic LNG, remarked Trudeau. He is suggesting that – though we have abundant natural gas, we have customers seeking LNG and we can produce it extremely efficiently – somehow it doesn’t make economic sense. He may not see a political case; there absolutely is a business case.”

