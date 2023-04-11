America First Legal: Biden White House was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid on Leading Political Opponent President Trump

On Monday America First Legal revealed that the Biden White House involved in the unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022.

The DOJ and Biden White House then lied about their efforts.



FBI agents guard President Trump’s home during an unprecedented raid by Biden DOJ.

America First Legal reported:

Today, America First Legal (AFL) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) Office of the Inspector General to obtain records related to the Biden White House’s “Special Access Request” for President Trump’s records located at Mar-a-Lago. On August 8, 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago on the ground that potentially classified records existed there. According to press reports, Biden Administration aides were “stunned” to hear of this development. However, new NARA records obtained through America First Legal’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirmed that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the Department of Justice (DOJ). It appears that the Biden White House and DOJ coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid by way of a “special access request.” What this effectively means is that there are substantial discrepancies between what the Archives has told Congress and what appears in its internal communications. For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) on August 16, 2022, that NARA “had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches that it has conducted.” This stunning revelation suggests that NARA was misleading Congress about the White House’s role in the shocking raid of President Trump’s home, and the fact that the Biden White House was acting “on behalf of” the DOJ raises significant legal concerns. The special access statute authorizes special access requests to an incumbent president only when the records in question are needed for “the conduct of current business” of the White House. Providing documents to the DOJ for purposes of a criminal investigation is not the “current business” of the White House. Accordingly, America First Legal is demanding NARA turn over records related to the Biden White House’s involvement in the politically motivated raid of President Trump’s home.

America First Legal posted a series of tweets today on the latest Biden scandal.

1-2) Records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a “special access request” from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.

3-4.) However, the new records we obtained from our investigation into the circumstances of the Mar-a-Lago raid reveal the Biden White House & DOJ coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid by way of a “special access request.”

5-6.) For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told Rep Mike Turner on August 16, 2022, that NARA “had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches that it has conducted.”

This stunning revelation suggests that NARA was misleading Congress about the White House’s role in the shocking raid of President Trump’s home, and the fact that the Biden White House was acting “on behalf of” the DOJ raises significant legal concerns.

7-8.) The special access statute authorizes special access requests to an incumbent president ONLY when the records in question are needed for “the conduct of current business” of the White House. Providing documents to the DOJ for purposes of a criminal investigation is not the “current business” of the White House.

