Almeda County, California Republican Party Unanimously Passes Resolution Denouncing Indictment of President Trump Calling for Its Withdrawal

Almeda County, California Republicans unanimously passed a resolution last night denouncing the indictment of President Trump by Soros-backed Manhattan DA Bragg and calling for its withdrawal.

The resolution states as follows:

Withdraw Indictment of President Trump

Resolution 2023-03. The Alameda County Republican Party Central Committee, resolved with a unanimous vote: Whereas The indictment of President Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a perversion of our institutions of government in order to silence political opposition, and

Never before has a former president been arrested or indicted, and

Donald Trump has demonstrated certain unique qualities hated by the establishment, such as the courage to stand up to that globalist establishment and also the ability to inspire ordinary Americans with a vision of a better future, and

This indictment is only the latest in a series of attacks on Trump, which began when he announced his campaign for the Presidency in 2015 and has been continuous for eight years, Therefore, The Alameda County Republican Party Central Committee denounces the actions of the Manhattan District Attorney as out of bounds in the United States Constitutional Republic and calls for the withdrawal of the indictment.

This is the first resolution of its kind that we are aware of. Congratulations to the good men and women in the GOP in Almeda County.