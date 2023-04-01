“All Bets Are Off” – Tom Fitton Calls For Charges Against Biden Crime Family, Pelosi and Other Leftist Politicians

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton this week called for charges against Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other leftist politicians.

“All bets are off,” Tom Fitton said after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict President Trump on non crimes.

Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought criminal charges against President Trump to derail his 2024 bid for the White House.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

President Trump is facing at least one felony charge in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case, according to a leak to the Associate Press.

Donald Trump is the first ex-president in US history to be charged with crimes.

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said it’s time for grand jury indictments of Biden and his family, Pelosi and other leftist politicians.

“You can be sure that there are prosecutors across Florida and Texas right now who are looking for a state law hook into the Biden family. And if they’re not, they’re not doing their jobs,” he said.