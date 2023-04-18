Alec Baldwin Tries to Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit From Family of Woman He Shot on Film Set

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film ‘Rust’ has filed a wrongful death suit against him, and he is trying to get it dismissed.

The claim Baldwin and his legal team are making here is pretty slimy.

They are basically saying that her family wasn’t very close to her, and that’s grounds for dismissal.

FOX News reports:

Alec Baldwin slams Halyna Hutchins’ family as ‘misguided’ in request to dismiss wrongful death lawsuit Alec Baldwin requested a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him by the family of Halyna Hutchins be dismissed with prejudice on Thursday. “The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance,” lawyers for the actor wrote in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. “Yet Plaintiffs – who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death – have no viable cause of action against Defendants. This action is especially misguided.” Baldwin’s legal team specifically noted that the plaintiff has to be married to the decedent in California law to receive compensation for a wrongful death. Additionally, the lawyers argued Hutchins’ family could not prove a “sufficiently close relationship” with the cinematographer, which is necessary under New Mexico law. His request was made to dismiss with prejudice. If granted, Hutchins’ family would not be able to refile the claim.

This is so disgusting.

How dare he judge this woman’s relationship to her family.