After Meeting with Florida Governor DeSantis Yesterday, US Rep Lance Gooden from Texas Endorses President Trump for 2024

(Above – President Trump whispering to Governor DeSantis saying “Gooden’s with me”)

Oh my!  This isn’t likely the response that Governor DeSantis wanted after meeting with US Representative Lance Gooden from Texas yesterday.

According to a tweet of a press release by US Rep Lance Gooden from Texas yesterday, he met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis yesterday.  But the results of the meeting may not have gone the way DeSantis wanted.

After the meeting, Rep. Gooden announced he was supporting President Donald Trump in 2024.

This was likely not what DeSantis intended before meeting with Gooden.

Attorney Jenna Ellis, who jumped on the DeSantis train, noticed Gooden’s tweet.

 

