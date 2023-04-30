ABC’s Martha Raddatz Surprised to Find Pennsylvania Biden Voters Rejecting Joe Biden in 2024: “Regret. Disappointment. Frustration.” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden last week announced his 2024 reelection campaign in a pre-recorded video posted to Twitter at 6 am.

He is so old and feeble that he couldn’t even announce his reelection campaign in a live rally.

ABC’s Martha Raddatz traveled to Pennsylvania to speak with Biden voters.

Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 740,000 votes at midnight on election night in 2020.

But Joe Biden ‘won’ after the Democrats in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia counted ballots for Joe Biden for 2 weeks after Election Day.

Martha Raddatz was surprised to find out that Pennsylvanians who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 are rejecting him in 2024.

“Democrats are divided on whether or not Pres. Biden should be running again,” Martha Raddatz said.

One black Pennsylvanian who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 was asked how she felt about Biden’s 2024 announcement: “Regret. Disappointment. Frustration.”

Other Democrat voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania said Joe Biden is just too old.

