600,000 Patriots March in Jerusalem to Save the Holy Land from Biden Regime Insurrection!

An estimated 600.000 patriots demonstrated in Jerusalem in favor of the conservative government Thursday as left-wing radicals were arrested for attacking economics minister Nir Barkat in Tel Aviv.

Patriotic NGOs Im Tirtzu, Regavim and others had called for a “Million Man March” on the day after Israel’s 75th birthday to show support of the right-wing government’s attempts to clean up the Justice System, which has been highjacked by far-left activists.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at the demonstration outside the Knesset: “Look how much strength we have. They have the media and tycoons who finance demonstrations. We have the majority of the people, who demand and give us full backing to fix what needs to be fixed. The people demand judicial reform and they will get it. We will not give up,” Smotrich said.

“It’s amazing to see here all the hundreds of thousands of people who came to say: ‘Reform now! Reform now!’”, said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “You are patriots! You are lovers of the people of Israel! You are the beautiful people of Israel! Those [left-wing protest] organizers – like (former Prime Minister) Ehud Barak – don’t just care about the reform, they care that the right is in power. They did not accept that we won the elections, they are not ready to accept it, they will do everything to damage us and harm the State of Israel.”

I thank the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who came to Jerusalem tonight to support our government. Your passion and patriotism moves me deeply. pic.twitter.com/F0aC0ETAFd — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 27, 2023

Economics Minister Nir Barkat was attacked by anti-government protestors while he was walking to his car in Tel Aviv Thursday evening. “The rioters confronted and physically Barkat’s security guards while attempting to reach the minister and harm him. A police officer who attempted to protect Barkat was injured and taken to the hospital. Several attackers were arrested”, Arutz Sheva reported.

“There is no excuse for violence. Violence undermines the foundation of democracy and may lead to the destruction of the country and our transformation into a country without law and order. I wish a speedy recovery to the policeman who was injured and was taken to the hospital. Everyone has the right to demonstrate, but no one has the right to act violently.” Barkat said.

The far-left “Color Revolution” insurrection in Israel is backed by George Soros’ New Israel Fund and the Biden Regime, as Gateway Pundit has reported. Fortunately, patriots are standing strong in the Holy Land.