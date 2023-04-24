42-Year-Old ‘Transgender’ Dressed as A Schoolgirl Arrested After Taking Photos of Girls in School Restroom (VIDEO)

A 42-year-old man, who allegedly identified as transgender, was arrested by police in Peru after he was caught dressing as a school girl and filming inside the school’s female restroom.

The incident took place at the ‘Rosa de América women’s college in the city of Huancayo, Peru.

The suspect was identified as Walter César Solís Caler.

According to local news, Caler disguised as a schoolgirl, passed the school entrance as if nothing had happened and quickly hid in one of the restrooms, where he began recording and taking pictures of the children.

The vice principal confronted him when she saw that he was using his cell phone on school grounds, which is forbidden. She took him to the principal and called the police after she found out that he was actually an adult guy disguised as a female student.

When the authorities checked his phone, they discovered he had broken into several different schools while posing as a girl student.

Police in Peru are now looking into whether or not the suspect is part of a global pedophile network.

Transgender man dressed as school girl arrested in Peru for spying on little girls in school restroom. The man aged 42 ,was caught by the schools vice-principal was accused of entering the girls restrooms and using his phone to film girls using the bathroom. When police… pic.twitter.com/otAxbHEcPd — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 22, 2023

WATCH:

🇵🇪 | Hombre de 42 años vestido de escolar es sorprendido en el baño de alumnas en una escuela de mujeres en Huancayo. pic.twitter.com/zgjyQIRJse — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) April 20, 2023

Reduxx.info reported: