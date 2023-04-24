42-Year-Old ‘Transgender’ Dressed as A Schoolgirl Arrested After Taking Photos of Girls in School Restroom (VIDEO)

A 42-year-old man, who allegedly identified as transgender, was arrested by police in Peru after he was caught dressing as a school girl and filming inside the school’s female restroom.
The incident took place at the ‘Rosa de América women’s college in the city of Huancayo, Peru.
The suspect was identified as Walter César Solís Caler.
According to local news, Caler disguised as a schoolgirl, passed the school entrance as if nothing had happened and quickly hid in one of the restrooms, where he began recording and taking pictures of the children.
The vice principal confronted him when she saw that he was using his cell phone on school grounds, which is forbidden. She took him to the principal and called the police after she found out that he was actually an adult guy disguised as a female student.
When the authorities checked his phone, they discovered he had broken into several different schools while posing as a girl student.
Police in Peru are now looking into whether or not the suspect is part of a global pedophile network.
Transgender man dressed as school girl arrested in Peru for spying on little girls in school restroom.
The man aged 42 ,was caught by the schools vice-principal was accused of entering the girls restrooms and using his phone to film girls using the bathroom.
When police… pic.twitter.com/otAxbHEcPd
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 22, 2023
WATCH:
🇵🇪 | Hombre de 42 años vestido de escolar es sorprendido en el baño de alumnas en una escuela de mujeres en Huancayo. pic.twitter.com/zgjyQIRJse
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundial2) April 20, 2023
Reduxx.info reported:
Police were called by school administrators, but the word quickly began to spread that something had happened at the school.
Several parents were alerted and began gathering outside the school gates before police had even arrived where they learned that a predator had been caught spying on the schoolgirls. The parents waited until Solís was led outside and attacked him despite the police presence. One of the parents even punched a police officer in an attempt to take justice into his own hands, and officers had to intervene to hold him back.
Erick Acosta, the commanding police officer of El Tambo, stated that the father was taken in for questioning, but that the police understood he was acting out of impulse due to the disturbing circumstances.
The suspect underwent a forensic medical examination and was placed in the custody of a specialized unit of the National Police. Solís was taken to the Criminal Investigation Division of Huancayo, where he will be interrogated and subjected to psychological examinations, as ordered by Public Prosecutor María Gutiérrez Fernández, who specializes in violence against women.
“This male person has been found dressed as a schoolgirl, in full uniform, even with braids,” Gutiérrez said. “Cognizant of these facts, we are taking the appropriate and most immediate action to be able to find evidence that will allow us to successfully convict.”
The Peruvian National Police have confirmed that Solís has a previous record for the sexual harassment of minors, and they are even investigating whether he belongs to an international pedophile network, as they found additional disturbing photos and videos on his mobile phone.
Read more here.