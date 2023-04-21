21-Year-Old Marine Recruit Dies During Physical Fitness Test – Fourth Death at the Base in Two Years

A Marine Corps investigation has been launched in South Carolina following the death of a 21-year-old recruit on Tuesday during a physical fitness test.

Private First Class Noah Evans of Decatur, Georgia died last Tuesday during a physical fitness test aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, officials said.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Evans was a recruit assigned to Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion and Recruit Training Regiment, according to Fox News.

In 2021, three new recruits died on the island.

Military.com reported: