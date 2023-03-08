Wray: “The FBI Assessed, Going All the Way Back to the SUMMER of 2021, That the Origin of the Pandemic Was Likely a Lab Incident in Wuhan” (VIDEO)

FBI Director Chris Wray on Wednesday testified on “worldwide threats” before the Senate Intel Committee.

Wray nonchalantly told the Committee that the FBI has known since the summer of 2021 that Covid-19 likely came from the China lab.

“As the Committee knows, the FBI has long assessed, going all the way back to the summer of 2021, that the origin of the pandemic was likely a lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray said.

Last week Chris Wray told Fox News host Bret Baier that he has long known Covid-19 came from the Wuhan lab in China.

After nearly three years Chris Wray is just now admitting this.

“It’s likely to have come from a lab leak, although the confidence low, it cites the FBI. What is the determination by the FBI? So as you note, Brett, the FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan. Let me step back for a second, can. The FBI has folks, agents, professionals, analysts, virologists, microbiologists, et cetera who focus specifically on the dangers of biological threats, which include things like novel viruses like COVID, and the concerns that in the wrong hands, some bad guys, a hostile nation state, a terrorist, a criminal the threats that those could pose.” Wray told Bret Baier last Tuesday.