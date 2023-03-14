Woke Actress Drew Barrymore Drops to Her Knees in Front of Trans Activist During Bizarre Interview – Then They Hug (VIDEO)

Woke actress and TV host Drew Barrymore dropped to her knees in front of trans activist Dylan Mulvaney during a Monday interview on Barrymore’s TV show.

Mulvaney, a biological male, has garnered much infamy over the past year. He landed a major interview with Joe Biden last October and told him “Mr. President, this is my 221st day of transitioning.”

Biden responded: “God love you.”

Mulvaney next got the “Catholic” Biden to commit to supporting “gender-affirming” care for children.

Mulvaney also received “feminization surgery” back in January, as previously reported by the Daily Mail, Such a procedure usually involves bone-shaving.

Barrymore asked Mulvaney during their interview how he deals with the negativity. Mulvaney complained about the “hatred” toward the transgender community during the interview.

He further elaborated on wanting to contribute “trans joy” and be happy.

There’s so much hatred directed at the trans community right now, it’s everywhere, and I think the greatest weapon that I can contribute is trans joy, and comedy, and talking about hard subjects and really intricate moments of a transition and try to let everybody in to see that I’m not a monster, I’m not somebody that is, um, trying to do anything but be myself and be happy

WATCH:

The crowd applauded Mulvaney’s remarks. Barrymore, choking up, thanked the crowd “for that support.”

She then asked Mulvaney how the trans activist draws boundaries and where he finds the strength to “keep being the joy.”

Mulvaney responded:

Well, I think having my chosen family and the people I love to take care of me. But I also think there’s something about making sure you don’t put something out there before you are ready and just surrounding yourself with good people.

Mulvaney then grabs Barrymore’s hand.

It’s interesting because I look at someone like you, and I can’t imagine anybody disliking you.

Barrymore then drops to her knees directly in front of Mulvaney and then says:

Oh please. Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself.

Mulvaney responds “me too” and the two embrace on the floor with the crowd applauding.